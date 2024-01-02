Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place’ amid actor’s dementia

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis says her ‘heart hurts’ amid her husband’s dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, said her “heart hurts” as she takes care of her ailing husband suffering from dementia.



Emma, who has been creating awareness about frontotemporal dementia since her husband’s diagnosis while also taking care of him and their family, shared an emotional video on Instagram.

The model-actor encouraged her fans, in the same position as hers, to seek help and support as being there for people suffering from dementia takes a toll on one’s mental health.

In the video, Emma said, "I'm feeling so much better now. I have my head on straight and I just wanted to share some things with you guys."

She went on to explain how her comment section has been filled with people who cannot share what they are going through with people close to them.



"My heart hurts because I've been there and that's a dark place,” she added. "Once I found connection, I was able to start building a community around me of people who have shared this experience.”

“It was like the heavens opened up,” Emma continued. "When you're able to find someone that knows what you're going through it honestly feels like the biggest warmest hug."

In the caption of her video, she penned, "This post is for anyone needing to find their 'inner circle.' I encourage you to find support. It was the game changer I didn't know I needed."