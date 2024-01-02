 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis says her ‘heart hurts’ amid her husband’s dementia battle

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place’ amid actor’s dementia
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place’ amid actor’s dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, said her “heart hurts” as she takes care of her ailing husband suffering from dementia.

Emma, who has been creating awareness about frontotemporal dementia since her husband’s diagnosis while also taking care of him and their family, shared an emotional video on Instagram.

The model-actor encouraged her fans, in the same position as hers, to seek help and support as being there for people suffering from dementia takes a toll on one’s mental health.

In the video, Emma said, "I'm feeling so much better now. I have my head on straight and I just wanted to share some things with you guys."

She went on to explain how her comment section has been filled with people who cannot share what they are going through with people close to them.

"My heart hurts because I've been there and that's a dark place,” she added. "Once I found connection, I was able to start building a community around me of people who have shared this experience.”

“It was like the heavens opened up,” Emma continued. "When you're able to find someone that knows what you're going through it honestly feels like the biggest warmest hug."

In the caption of her video, she penned, "This post is for anyone needing to find their 'inner circle.' I encourage you to find support. It was the game changer I didn't know I needed."

Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
King Charles urged to abdicate for Prince William, follow in Queen Margrethe footsteps video
King Charles urged to abdicate for Prince William, follow in Queen Margrethe footsteps
Travis Kelce is 'centre' of Taylor Swift's attention
Travis Kelce is 'centre' of Taylor Swift's attention
Ed Sheeran's wife picks up new career amid divorce rumors
Ed Sheeran's wife picks up new career amid divorce rumors
Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift proud and super excited after backlash
Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift proud and super excited after backlash
'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90
'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90
Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication video
Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome New Year with dance?
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome New Year with dance?
Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker
Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down video
Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down