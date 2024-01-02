 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to the people who made her feel 'secure' and 'peaceful' while granting her a 'happy start to life'

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel secure
Photo: Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'

Jennifer Garner unveils the relationship that made her feel most "secure" in her life.

Earlier, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck was reported to be “going strong” in her low-key yet “secure” relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller.

As per the reports of US Weekly, an insider close to the couple told, “Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John,” adding, “ because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other.”

Despite her relationship with John, the Daredevil actress disclosed the first bond that gave her a sense of security in this world.

That is the one she shared with her parents, William and Patricia Garner, who recently marked the successful completion of their 59 years of marriage.

Admiring her parents’s relationship, Garner shared an adorable snap of the couple in front of a flower wall on her Instagram.

The doting daughter penned the caption: "Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents," before noting, "Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life."

In this way, the 51-year-old actress paid a tribute to her parents while expressing her gratitude for the peaceful and tranquil childhood they provided. 

Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck' video
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics
Katie Price ex-fiance unveils her 'narcissistic' behaviour post breakup?
Katie Price ex-fiance unveils her 'narcissistic' behaviour post breakup?
King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video
King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024 video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'