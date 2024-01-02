Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to the people who made her feel 'secure' and 'peaceful' while granting her a 'happy start to life'

Jennifer Garner unveils the relationship that made her feel most "secure" in her life.

Earlier, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck was reported to be “going strong” in her low-key yet “secure” relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller.

As per the reports of US Weekly, an insider close to the couple told, “Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John,” adding, “ because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other.”

Despite her relationship with John, the Daredevil actress disclosed the first bond that gave her a sense of security in this world.

That is the one she shared with her parents, William and Patricia Garner, who recently marked the successful completion of their 59 years of marriage.

Admiring her parents’s relationship, Garner shared an adorable snap of the couple in front of a flower wall on her Instagram.

The doting daughter penned the caption: "Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents," before noting, "Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life."



In this way, the 51-year-old actress paid a tribute to her parents while expressing her gratitude for the peaceful and tranquil childhood they provided.