Kate Middleton makes sure everyone knows who is ‘in charge’ when he steps out in public

Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention’ during public royal events

Kate Middleton always makes sure with her dynamic personality that everyone around her knows who is in charge whenever she attends any public royal event.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has a “secret trick” to ensure that all eyes are on her when she starts speaking during public appearance.

Sharing their take on the Princess’ body language, expert Darren Stanton, said the way Kate talks to be seems as if she is “holding court.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry

"In terms of confidence at engagements, we often see her eagerly and willingly engage with the public before bodyguards have even got out of the vehicle,” he said, as per The Express.

"As well as this, if you look at the non-verbal and dynamics with the way that she talks to people, it is like she is holding court and is always very much the centre of attention with whoever she is speaking to.

"Even if we didn't know who she was, we would know that she is in charge purely based on how people respond to her from a non-verbal perspective.

"It is also clear how popular both William and Kate are based on the response they get from people that they meet."