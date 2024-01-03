 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention' during public royal events

Kate Middleton makes sure everyone knows who is ‘in charge’ when he steps out in public

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention’ during public royal events
Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention’ during public royal events

Kate Middleton always makes sure with her dynamic personality that everyone around her knows who is in charge whenever she attends any public royal event.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has a “secret trick” to ensure that all eyes are on her when she starts speaking during public appearance.

Sharing their take on the Princess’ body language, expert Darren Stanton, said the way Kate talks to be seems as if she is “holding court.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry

"In terms of confidence at engagements, we often see her eagerly and willingly engage with the public before bodyguards have even got out of the vehicle,” he said, as per The Express.

"As well as this, if you look at the non-verbal and dynamics with the way that she talks to people, it is like she is holding court and is always very much the centre of attention with whoever she is speaking to.

"Even if we didn't know who she was, we would know that she is in charge purely based on how people respond to her from a non-verbal perspective.

"It is also clear how popular both William and Kate are based on the response they get from people that they meet."

Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023
Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo
Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo
Meghan Markle ‘can't make up her mind' about Hollywood projects video
Meghan Markle ‘can't make up her mind' about Hollywood projects
Prince Harry's ‘very sensitive to being ‘not very bright' video
Prince Harry's ‘very sensitive to being ‘not very bright'
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck' video
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics