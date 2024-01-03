Princess Diana liked dressing up her sons Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana got 'satisfaction' out of teasing Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana had a notorious habit that highly irritated her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy in 2017, Prince Harry revealed how their mother used to dress themselves in ‘bizarre, outfits.

Prince Harry jokingly said: “I genuinely think that she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits - normally matching.

“It was weird shorts and you know like, little sort of shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh – I just think: ‘How could you do that to us?’

“And then funnily enough, we got to the age when William would turn round and go: ‘Oh, this is ridiculous, you know, I’m the older brother, why do I have to be dressed the same as him?’

“And I’m sort of sitting there going: ‘Hang on a second, if you’re going to dress differently, I’m not going to be the only person dressed like this – this is just ridiculous!’” He concluded.

Diana died in a cars accident in 1997 alongside boyfriend Dodi AL-Fayed in Paris.