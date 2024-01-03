 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jelly Roll publicly reveals his wish calling a collab with Miley Cyrus his ‘dream’

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Who wants to ‘dream collab’ with Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus is truly a sensation in the pop world and rapper Jelly Roll is so keen to collaborate with her that he called it his dream.

The wish came to the fans' notice after a user asked the Save Me rapper during an Instagram Q&A session whether he would team up with the Wrecking Ball hitmaker for a song. To which, he responded, "Dream collab."

Moreover, calls are growing urging the pair to do a collab together as Jelly dropped a comment on the Hannah Montana star post earlier this month.

"Love a good Nashville party," the 39-year-old commented on the post which the Grammy-nominated singer captioned “Definitely a Nashville party," pointing to her hit song Party in the U.S.A.

“You and @mileycyrus doing a country collab would be sick," one fan said. 

A second wrote, "Can we get a Jelly Cyrus collab we need this."

In the meantime, for the 2024 Grammy awards, Miley and Jelly both are in the race for the coveted trophy.

