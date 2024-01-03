 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

America Ferrera gets honest about feminism in 'Barbie'

In Barbie, themes of feminism were a mainstay. Now, actress America Ferrera is taking aim at the criticism the blockbuster film faced related to the focus on the women's rights movement.

In a chat with The New York Times, the Ugly Betty star said, “We can know things and still need to hear them out loud. It can still be cathartic."

Adding, "There are a lot of people who need Feminism 101, whole generations of girls who are just coming up now and who don't have words for the culture that they're being raised in."

She continued, “Also, boys and men who may have never spent any time thinking about feminist theory."

"If you are well-versed in feminism, then it might seem like an oversimplification, but there are entire countries that banned this film for a reason," the 39-year-old stated.

The California native further noted, "To say that something that is maybe foundational, or, in some people's view, basic feminism, isn't needed is an oversimplification." 

"Assuming that everybody is on the same level of knowing and understanding the experience of womanhood is an oversimplification," she said.

America plays Gloria, who helps Margot Robbie on different counts and delivers a much-talked monologue in the film.

