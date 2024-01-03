Princess Mary of Denmark will become queen following surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II

Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen

Princess Mary of Denmark will replace her hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become queen following surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II.



Princess Mary’s hairdresser Soren Hedegaard has made an important announcement after Queen Margrethe announced she was stepping down as monarch.

Taking to Instagram, Soren announced, “Dear Friends, with the end of 2023 and with a change of throne in view, I have also chosen a change in my life.

“On 14/1 2024 and after 23 years as HKH Crown Princess Mary’s Hairdresser, I pass on the baton to the next generation.”

He further said, “It's been 23 amazing and unforgettable years of memories and friendships I'll always carry in my heart.



“My life has always been colorful and changeable and hopefully will continue to be in the years to come.”