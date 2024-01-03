 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

‘Restless’ Meghan Markle re-configuring her identity in 2024

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is following in the footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry, by “re-configuring her identity” in 2024.

In a conversation with Hello! Magazine, influential astrologer Debbie Frank shared her prediction regarding Meghan Markle for the year 2024.

"Like Prince Harry, Meghan is also restless and re-configuring her identity in 2024,” the expert predicted about Meghan.

She added, "She was born with her Sun in Leo in the first house, which suggests a lifetime of pushing to 'be someone' so she is always looking for the next step towards fame, fortune, and expansion in her message and reach.”

“Not easily satisfied, even when she has accomplished a goal, Meghan's search for a new challenge in 2024 will catalyze her drive and determination even further," Frank continued.

Making further predictions about the mother-of-two, she said Meghan will be making “careful preparations and calculations involving a contract with a pair of eclipses, plunging her into the limelight in a way she feels will take the world by storm" late March and April.

