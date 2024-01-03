Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation with royal family has also been ruled out

Psychic speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s future as couple

A celebrity psychic has opened about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as husband and wife, saying they will remain ‘strong as a couple’.



Speaking to Closer magazine, per Daily Express UK, psychic Sally Morgan said, "They will remain strong as a couple and likely move house next year, although I don't see them leaving the United States, or even California, which they've worked hard to make feel like home."

She also dismissed claims that Meghan and Harry may relocate to the UK, saying: “England is out of the question, but they will also buy a holiday home in Canada, which they’ll use in the winter months for skiing."

About reconciliation with the royal family, the psychic predicted there is absolutely ‘no chance’ of them reconciling with the Royal Family for years.