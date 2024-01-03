 
Eloise Wells Morin

Jada Pinkette Smith blasted in new viral pic

Jada Pinkette Smith sends the internet on fire as fans find her new picture uncannily identical to Fat Joe

Eloise Wells Morin

Jada Pinkette Smith is being mocked over her hilarious resemblance with Fat Joe by netizens.

Will Smith’s estranged wife sent the internet ablaze when she shared her latest selfie with her eleven million followers on Instagram account.

The posted picture depicted Jada flaunting a brown-colored puffer jacket and a pair of dark brown aviators. However, her fans were baffled to find her looking uncannily identical to an American rapper.

A confused netizen wrote,"I thought Fat Joe got his hands on some Ozempic."

"Jada Pickett out here looking like a skinny version of Fat Joe," joked another.

A third user penned, "Fat Joe has gotten carried away with the dieting."

A user on site X even compared the actress with Pitt Bull and posted, “When I found out why Jada, Pitbull, and Fat Joe were trending…..”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Jada confirmed her relationship status with Will Smith during a confessional on the Drew Barrymore Show by Entertainment Weekly.

She declared ,"We're staying together forever," after labelling the 30 year long relationship with her husband as "brutiful"; a blend of brutal and beautiful. 

