Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Meghan Markle aims to become the Queen of England instead of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle allegedly wants to become Queen of the entire United Kingdom

Wednesday, January 03, 2024


Meghan Markle has allegedly been planning to become the queen of the United Kingdom.

Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Tom Bower.

He revealed everything in a candid interview with Closer magazine.

During the course of that conversation, he admitted that Meghan Markle finds Kate Middleton possessing everything she’s “ever wanted”.

Allegedly, Mr Bower claimed, Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted.”

But as he put it, “There’s only one way and that’s the royal way.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tipped to 'turn around public opinion of them

For those unversed, it has been claimed that no matter what the Duchess attempts to do, it always “undermines her status.

Not to mention, the same expert also went as far as to add, “instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed,” after Megxit, whenever “she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more” to her sister-in-law and it's allegedly becoming apparent that “she just cannot win.”

For those unversed, Meghan Markle’s husband is currently fifth in line to the British throne, and it includes Prince William, the heir apparent as well as his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

