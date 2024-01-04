Reports emerge that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's exes are dating, prompting the former's reaction

T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex

After T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's affair broke out -- their respective exes -- reportedly bonded in their alleged suffering. But, the CNN alum is not paying much attention to the dating reports, even calling them "planted."



Speaking about the purported romance between their former partners on the Amy and T.J. podcast, the 46-year-old said, "Tabloid stories aren't reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year. "To which his lover interjected, "That's a good one and very true."

Although the ex-GMA3 anchor did not name names, he was apparently pointing to dating reports about Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

T.J. previously skirted away from directly commenting on the matter when he said, "I do not ​Google my name. I stay away from it," slamming a few "outlets" to have agenda, adding, "We absolutely anticipated that this was going to happen."

In this context, the father-of-two again reiterated staying away from the gossip, especially on his podcast.

"We will not be clapping back at headlines. We are not going to get into the back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic," he continued.

"We are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are onward and upward."