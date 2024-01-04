 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles and Prince Harry still have disturbing family issues

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

King Charles feels less calm amid rebellious streak from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles is seemingly unsettled with his problems with Prince Harry.

His Majesty has entered into the new year with unresolved relationship issues.

Expert Debbie Frank told Hello! magazine that the 75-year-old feels "less settled and calm" for King Charles due to his "family issues."

She added: "Uranus is the rebel planet, and whilst Prince Harry and Meghan (Markle, Duchess of Sussex) continue to rock the royal boat, his role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation."

This comes as The Times reveals King Charles and Harry haven't "seen or spoken to each other in person since last September."

Sources add that the Duke of Sussex told the paper that "he has no plans to return to the U.K. any time soon.”

