Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?

It appears Amber Heard is taking a dig at Warner Bros when she recently thanked fans for support for Mera's return after previously claiming the studio for downgrading her role in the Aquaman sequel.



Taking to Instagram, the DC star heaped praise on fans, saying, "After all this time, 'Aquaman 2' made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," she continued.

"Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's ['Aquaman'] return. Thank you so much."

The post comes after Amber accused Warner Bros of slashing her role amid the Johnny Depp trial in 2022.

During the court proceedings, she alleged the studio "didn't want to include me," claiming they ultimately went for a "pared down version."



James Wan, however, contradicted her position. The film's director told Entertainment Weekly the sequel was from the start focused on the brother-duo relationship instead of Aquaman's love angle.

"I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go," he shared.

"The first 'Aquaman' was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm."

Noting, "So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that."