 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir

Meghan Markle is suffering in the process of selling her book to publishers

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Meghan Markle humiliation as publishers want to see content of memoir
Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir

Meghan Markle is seemingly struggling to sell her memoir to publishers, says an expert.

Neil Sean on his YouTube channel touches upon how the Duchess of Sussex is being scrutinised for the content of her alleged book.

He claimed: "A few publishers did show interest, they feel they can make a buck but it's all about the money they would have to shell out.

"Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.

"In the world of publishing, this means one thing. They want to see if you've got a worthwhile story.

Mr Sean adds: "The sticking point is they can't trust giving anything out to a publisher without top level security because it could get leaked and then the whole deal will be ruined."

Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024
Meghan Markle aims to become the Queen of England instead of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle aims to become the Queen of England instead of Kate Middleton
King Charles to lose Buckingham Palace to left wing woke youth? video
King Charles to lose Buckingham Palace to left wing woke youth?
‘Restless' Meghan Markle re-configuring her identity in 2024
‘Restless' Meghan Markle re-configuring her identity in 2024
'Marvel' actor Chris Hemsworth reveals big truth about New Year resolution
'Marvel' actor Chris Hemsworth reveals big truth about New Year resolution