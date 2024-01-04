Meghan Markle is suffering in the process of selling her book to publishers

Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir

Meghan Markle is seemingly struggling to sell her memoir to publishers, says an expert.

Neil Sean on his YouTube channel touches upon how the Duchess of Sussex is being scrutinised for the content of her alleged book.

He claimed: "A few publishers did show interest, they feel they can make a buck but it's all about the money they would have to shell out.

"Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.

"In the world of publishing, this means one thing. They want to see if you've got a worthwhile story.

Mr Sean adds: "The sticking point is they can't trust giving anything out to a publisher without top level security because it could get leaked and then the whole deal will be ruined."