Thursday, January 04, 2024
Kelly Clarkson makes shocking confession about Brandon Blackstock marriage

Kelly Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock for seven years until they parted ways in 2020

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Kelly Clarkson got real about her current relationship status in a recent interview.

While talking to PEOPLE, the 41 year-old singer revealed that she has been super busy after relocating from Los Angeles to New York for her the fifth season of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I already have more than enough on my plate. I love my kids. I have my family and friends, I have my jobs. It’s all these beautiful things that are working really well,” she said.

When asked if she plans to get married again after her divorce with Brandon Blackstock, Kelly replied: “No. I never wanted to get married the first time.”

The Since You Been Gone hitmaker further shared, “Brandon had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Paying no heed to the “weight that comes with divorce,” Kelly added: “It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

“I’ve known that love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word,” she concluded.

Kelly was married to her ex-husband for seven years until they called it quits in 2020. She shares two children River Rose (aged 9) and son Remington Alexander (aged 7) with him.

