Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of'

Meghan Markle is seemingly planning to change career paths, in 2024

File Footage

Meghan Markle appears to have ulterior motives for 2024 and experts are convinced she’ll wind up doing something completely different in the New Year.

Insights into this possibility have been presented by the ToDiFor Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She began the conversation by referencing the Duchess’ most recent public appearance.

According to Ms Schofield, “What you saw in that coffee ad was Meghan the influencer and I've said it once and I'll say it a million times: Meghan is going to be an influencer because, really, what else is she capable of doing at this point?”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with 'almost no one'

All of this comes shortly after experts began hypothesizing what 2024 may hold for the couple.

One such commentator, Nick Ede spoke about everything and said, “Next year is an important year for them, and they will need to establish themselves properly.”

According to The Mirror, “They have to go back to basics. Meghan needs to concentrate on lifestyle, beauty, fashion and acting, and Harry on the Invictus Games and being a father figure and mentor to many.”

