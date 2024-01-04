 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album

Britney Spears recently refused the reports of her recording a studio album

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Britney Spears music execs try to convince her for new album
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album

A source close to Britney Spears said that executives in the music business are "attempting" to get her back into the recording studio for a new album.

The tip comes after the 42 year-old singer dismissed reports of working with Julia Michaels and Charli XCX as songwriters for her tenth studio album.

“Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!!!” she said on her Instagram.

Read More: Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'

An insider has now told Rolling Stone, “Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music. As of right now, she's not actively recording but they're getting [songs] done to present to her.”

The source added that "nothing is cemented or in stone" regarding a new record, "The hype around this is that everyone wants her to make music again, but I don't know if she's there yet."

Moreover, the insider revealed that the executives are also hiring industry professional to present an appeasing pitch to the Toxic crooner. 

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of' video
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of'
Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media
Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media
Kelly Clarkson makes shocking confession about Brandon Blackstock marriage
Kelly Clarkson makes shocking confession about Brandon Blackstock marriage
Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral
Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral
Cher's son Elijah makes huge decision prior conservatorship hearing
Cher's son Elijah makes huge decision prior conservatorship hearing
Kanye West to 'change completely' after kids with Bianca Censori?
Kanye West to 'change completely' after kids with Bianca Censori?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Kim Kardashian announces shutdown of her major business video
Kim Kardashian announces shutdown of her major business
Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's love dries up?
Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose's love dries up?
Elon Musk's NYE celebrations revealed amid Grimes custody battle
Elon Musk's NYE celebrations revealed amid Grimes custody battle
Taylor Swift to attend Golden Globes ceremony without Travis Kelce; Here's why video
Taylor Swift to attend Golden Globes ceremony without Travis Kelce; Here's why