Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album

A source close to Britney Spears said that executives in the music business are "attempting" to get her back into the recording studio for a new album.

The tip comes after the 42 year-old singer dismissed reports of working with Julia Michaels and Charli XCX as songwriters for her tenth studio album.

“Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!!!” she said on her Instagram.

An insider has now told Rolling Stone, “Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music. As of right now, she's not actively recording but they're getting [songs] done to present to her.”

The source added that "nothing is cemented or in stone" regarding a new record, "The hype around this is that everyone wants her to make music again, but I don't know if she's there yet."

Moreover, the insider revealed that the executives are also hiring industry professional to present an appeasing pitch to the Toxic crooner.