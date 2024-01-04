Brad Pitt reportedly ready to tie the knot after messy separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt to make Ines De Ramon sign prenup before they exchange vows

Brad Pitt is reportedly ready to tie the knot with his girlfriend of one year, Ines De Ramon, after years of messy legal battles with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.



However, the Hollywood hunk has decided to not take any chances as he will “insist” the jewelry designer to sign a prenuptial agreement before their marriage.

According to National Enquirer, the Fight Club alum has lost a lot of money because of his legal cases against Jolie over their kids’ custody and French Winery, Chateau Miraval.

Speaking of Pitt’s feelings for his ladylove, the insider told the publication, "Brad is head-over-heels in love with Ines and wants to marry her."

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser'

“He isn't taking any chances this time,” they said, referring to his and Jolie’s legal wars, adding, “Brad is going to insist that Ines sign a rock-solid prenup to protect as much as $650 million in his assets and future holdings.”

Dishing on his heated legal wars, the tipster shared, "Negotiations have been excruciating, and the legal fees have been astronomical."

Apart from the financial loss, Pitt has been “put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne," the source shared.

"He couldn't survive another divorce like that. These have been the worst years of his life,” the insider commented before signing off.