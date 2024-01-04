Ines de Ramon ‘doesn't mind' signing a prenup: ‘Brad Pitt's worth it!'

Brad Pitt reportedly asked Ines de Ramon to sign a prenuptial agreement before they get married

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has no issues signing a prenuptial agreement as she understands the losses he has suffered because of his legal battles with ex Angelina Jolie.



According to National Enquirer, the jewelry designer and the Hollywood hunk are “deliriously happy” and “in love” as they plan their big day.

The insider said de Ramon is happy to be Pitt’s “third wife” and sees no problem if the actor wants to safeguard his finances before they start the new chapter of their lives.

"Ines wasn't there from the beginning, but she's seen the toll the divorce has taken on him and has been very supportive," the tipster close to the situation told the publication.

The insider said that Pitt doesn't "foresee any problems with Ines.” However, "his business team wouldn't let him tie the knot again without taking some precautions."

And after going through a divorce herself from her ex-husband Paul Wesley,” the insider said de Ramon “totally understands the legal technicalities and that he's want to play it safe.”

"She doesn't mind — Brad's worth it," the source claimed.

"They can start planning the wedding once the prenup is out of the way," the insider spilled. "They are deliriously happy and in love and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together."