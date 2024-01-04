Noel and Liam Gallagher set for chart battle in rival bands

Noel and Liam Gallagher are up against each other after joining rival bands following Oasis' split

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher could face off for chart supremacy as their new supergroups gear up to release albums.

Liam has teamed up with Stone Roses star John Squire for an upcoming record after quitting Oasis and embarking on a solo career.

Meanwhile, Noel is said to have joined forces with Shaun Ryder's new band Mantra Of The Cosmos. The group, which also features Bez and Andy Bell, will include Noel and Shaun's track Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous) on their debut album.

A source says the longtime rivals Noel and Liam will be fiercely competitive as the supergroup albums hit around the same time.

“Noel and Liam have always been competitive in their music careers and have both dealt each other some jibes about their solo work,” said the source.

Liam and John are dropping their first single tomorrow and full album this summer. Mantra Of The Cosmos debuted last year and their album featuring Noel is forthcoming.

“It'll be the same time Mantra Of The Cosmos will be releasing theirs, and Dynamo Bones will be on the album. Noel and Shaun have talked about working together for some time and they've now formally registered the track,” added the source.

Noel and Liam have traded barbs for over a decade since Oasis' acrimonious split in 2009, but a thaw in their relationship was recently reported after Noel's divorce. Now their feud is expanding into a chart showdown between opposing supergroups.