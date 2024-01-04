 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Noel and Liam Gallagher set for chart battle in rival bands

Noel and Liam Gallagher are up against each other after joining rival bands following Oasis' split

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Noel and Liam Gallagher are up against each other after joining rival bands following Oasis split
Noel and Liam Gallagher are up against each other after joining rival bands following Oasis' split

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher could face off for chart supremacy as their new supergroups gear up to release albums. 

Liam has teamed up with Stone Roses star John Squire for an upcoming record after quitting Oasis and embarking on a solo career.

Meanwhile, Noel is said to have joined forces with Shaun Ryder's new band Mantra Of The Cosmos. The group, which also features Bez and Andy Bell, will include Noel and Shaun's track Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous) on their debut album.

A source says the longtime rivals Noel and Liam will be fiercely competitive as the supergroup albums hit around the same time.

“Noel and Liam have always been competitive in their music careers and have both dealt each other some jibes about their solo work,” said the source.

Liam and John are dropping their first single tomorrow and full album this summer. Mantra Of The Cosmos debuted last year and their album featuring Noel is forthcoming.

“It'll be the same time Mantra Of The Cosmos will be releasing theirs, and Dynamo Bones will be on the album. Noel and Shaun have talked about working together for some time and they've now formally registered the track,” added the source.

Noel and Liam have traded barbs for over a decade since Oasis' acrimonious split in 2009, but a thaw in their relationship was recently reported after Noel's divorce. Now their feud is expanding into a chart showdown between opposing supergroups.

Ines de Ramon ‘doesn't mind' signing a prenup: ‘Brad Pitt's worth it!' video
Ines de Ramon ‘doesn't mind' signing a prenup: ‘Brad Pitt's worth it!'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco cozy up at basketball game
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco cozy up at basketball game
Keke Palmer smiles through court battle with ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer smiles through court battle with ex Darius Jackson
Brad Pitt to make Ines De Ramon sign prenup before they exchange vows
Brad Pitt to make Ines De Ramon sign prenup before they exchange vows
Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread' with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread' with Royal Family
Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story video
Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story
How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?
How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace video
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of' video
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of'