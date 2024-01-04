Kanye West owes fortune in unpaid taxes amid album and marriage woes

Kanye West has recently listed his Malibu house to be sold at $53 million after stripping it of essential systems like plumbing

Rapper and designer Kanye West continues facing financial troubles, as new details reveal he owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

West's clothing company Yeezy Apparel has four outstanding tax liens against it totaling $934,033.56 for business taxes from 2020 to 2022.

The liens stem from unpaid state taxes during various periods over the last three years. The most recent tax demand in March 2023 alone totaled $319,356.58 with penalties and interest.

West is also delinquent on property taxes for two homes he co-owned with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

One is a four-bedroom Calabasas mansion worth $2.2 million that was part of their divorce settlement. West has not paid any taxes on the property since 2021, owing $81,154 total.

He also stopped paying taxes in 2023 on a Calabasas apartment worth $1.6 million, owing $19,939.

Combined, the Praise God rapper's unpaid property and business taxes reach $1,035,126.56. It remains unclear if or when he will pay the sizable tax bills, which continue accruing penalties.

West's messy financial picture reflects ongoing instability in his personal life after antisemitic comments cost him brand deals valued over $2 billion. He is embroiled in multiple lawsuits as properties like an unfinished $57 million Malibu home languish.