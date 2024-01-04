Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘highs & lows’ but still remain a ‘strong brand’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a hard year after being branded as ‘biggest losers of 2023’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still a “strong brand” despite surviving a hard year with Frogmore eviction, New York car chase, divorce rumours and more.



The duo ended the year 2023 with one final blow after they were branded as the "biggest losers of 2023" by The Hollywood Reporter.

Analyzing the Sussexes’ body language, expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror, "From a non-verbal perspective, we have definitely seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year.”

“He is far more willing to speak his mind, to be open and honest about how he feels," she added.

The expert went on to talk about Meghan, who recently made a comeback post on social media with a video for the latte company Clevr Blends.

Stanton said, "Megan remains super confident. However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way.”

"There are times where you can see her frustration shine through, whether it is with Harry or herself,” she noted.

Dishing on how Meghan appears stressed at times, she said the couple “had some highs and lows, but they still remain a strong brand as ever."

"If you introduce a couple together and the world knows them together, and then they find themselves in a situation where they need to find their own projects and their own identity, there is going to be a lot of speculation.

"But on top of being a couple, they are both working on their own things," he said. "They are fully supportive of each other's concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another, they have different meanings.

Before concluding, she said, "Everybody understands that they're not just going to stand still.”