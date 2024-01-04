The rumors of Meghan Markle’s collab with a luxury brand has just been exposed

Meghan Markle’s struggling to find work in Hollywood

Experts have just exposed the rumors of a potential collaboration between Meghan Markle and a luxury fashion house like Dior.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Tom Bower.

According to Express UK, he weighed in on all of this, during a candid interview, and began by highlighting how ‘desperate’ the Duchess of Sussex looks.

While starting that conversation Mr Bower said, “Meghan has made huge efforts” when it comes to landing brand deals.

“She does look amazingly good at the moment, and is clearly working hard at it.”

Before signing off he also said, “I think she is looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior, and that’s been a disappointment as she hasn’t landed one contract.”

However, shortly thereafter, an inside source from Dior dismissed any such ideas and went as far as to tell The Telegraph, “The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks with Dior. There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house.”