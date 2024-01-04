 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘professional struggle' affecting their home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a tough year after Spotify cancelled their deal

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 04, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s are not only suffering because of alleged lack of work but also because their “professional struggles” are affecting their personal life.

A royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, spoke with GB News about how the California-based Royal couple have to “put their money where their mouth is” in order to “rebuild this year.”

The expert claimed, "I know when they struggle professionally, I hear through other people, that it affects them at home.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024

"I would never judge them on that because who doesn't work that way?” she added. "When you are struggling professionally sometimes you bring that home with you.”

"A US Weekly article that came out that said that Harry and Megan were dodging offers left and right.

"And this was really their time to "rebrand" how many times have we heard that word in the last two years?

"I think that they have to figure out what their core values are and that it has to be reflected in the activities that they do, for people to have any sort of interest in them or any sort of faith in them."

Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK video
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘put their money where their mouth is'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘put their money where their mouth is'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘Montecito muppets'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘Montecito muppets'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘highs & lows' but still remain a ‘strong brand'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘highs & lows' but still remain a ‘strong brand'
Margot Robbie says Mattel was ‘terrified' about impact of ‘Barbie' on kids
Margot Robbie says Mattel was ‘terrified' about impact of ‘Barbie' on kids
Meghan Markle's struggling to find work in Hollywood
Meghan Markle's struggling to find work in Hollywood
Meghan Markle is desperate to ‘have her say' after getting morez bruising
Meghan Markle is desperate to ‘have her say' after getting morez bruising
Britney Spears announces shocking lifelong promise
Britney Spears announces shocking lifelong promise
TJ Holmes, Amy Robach embark on new health challenge in 2024 video
TJ Holmes, Amy Robach embark on new health challenge in 2024
King Charles will never leave disgraced Prince Andrew despite past scandals
King Charles will never leave disgraced Prince Andrew despite past scandals
David Beckham starts 2024 with bad news
David Beckham starts 2024 with bad news