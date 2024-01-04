Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘professional struggle' affecting their home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a tough year after Spotify cancelled their deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s are not only suffering because of alleged lack of work but also because their “professional struggles” are affecting their personal life.



A royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, spoke with GB News about how the California-based Royal couple have to “put their money where their mouth is” in order to “rebuild this year.”

The expert claimed, "I know when they struggle professionally, I hear through other people, that it affects them at home.”

"I would never judge them on that because who doesn't work that way?” she added. "When you are struggling professionally sometimes you bring that home with you.”

"A US Weekly article that came out that said that Harry and Megan were dodging offers left and right.

"And this was really their time to "rebrand" how many times have we heard that word in the last two years?

"I think that they have to figure out what their core values are and that it has to be reflected in the activities that they do, for people to have any sort of interest in them or any sort of faith in them."