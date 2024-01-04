Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘put their money where their mouth is’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised to focus on rebuilding their brand Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dragged by famous royal expert for not living a “live service” and instead focusing on “reality television for Netflix and Oprah Winfrey.”



In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that it’s high time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “put their money where their mouth is” to rebuild their brand Sussex.

Referring to Megxit, she said, "You can't say upon leaving the Royal family that you're going to live a life of service and then spend a significant amount of time on reality television for Netflix and Oprah Winfrey.”

"We have not seen the life of service. What does Archewell stand for? What do you hope to accomplish with that? What is your mission statement? Not only as a couple but as a foundation?” the expert added.

Schofield emphasized that the duo needs to change the “public perception of them” and “put their money where their mouth is because there's so much talk and little action in the spaces that they're talking about improving.”

She continued: "It's a fundamental lack of authenticity and people see straight through that and there's nothing that they can do unless they start to put their money quite literally where their mouth is and do some real genuine stuff that isn't all red carpets.”

Before signing off, she added, "The need to do something that isn't dropping the puck at an ice hockey game. That isn't moaning on Netflix."