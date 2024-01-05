 
Friday, January 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need 'lion's working' to get back on track

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told this year is crucial to them for their success.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who failed to impress audiences with their content, are told the next year is ‘make or break’ for them.

A source told Heat magazine: "This year is make or break for them, and Meghan's told Harry to step up.

“So far it's been her doing the lion's share of the networking, and she's stressed - largely because so many deals have fallen apart.

“She wants to take a step back and feels it's time for Harry to get his game face on,” they concluded.

