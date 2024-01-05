 
Kelly Clarkson unites couple as she says 'no' to marriage

Kelly Clarkson's marriage did not turn out to be what she thought. But, the Texas singer is making bridges for her fans as she recently became a witness in a marriage.

It happened on New Year's Eve, the Grammy winner was asked to act as a legal witness to a gay couple's wedding in Las Vegas.

It comes after the Stronger singer opened up about her marriage experience, saying, she "never wanted to get married" in the first place.

In a chat with People, the 41-year-old shared a strong opinion on her previous marriage, adding, that she "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I've never been that person."

She continued, "Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn't have to happen."

"For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house," she noted.

Explaining her current status, she said, "Dating sucks. It's so awkward," she said. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am ... I'm really good right now, I'm having a good time."

Kelly and Brandon Blackstock tied the knot in 2013. But, the pair called it quits in 2020. They shares two children.

