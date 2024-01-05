 
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'

Diana Keaton’s sings Miley Cyrus Used to Be Young prompting the latter heartfelt response

Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'

Diane Keaton melted Miley Cyrus' heart again after she shared her version of the pop icon's hit track Used to Be Young.

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old posted the clip of crooning the Hannah Montana star’s song, “TO MY FAVORITE ARTIST OF 2023… I TRIED!”, adding, “@mileycyrus, YOU ARE A GENIUS!”

Responding to the post, the Nickelodeon alum wrote, “I love you so much.”

It is not the first time the Oscar winner shared her love for Miley’s song. At the time of the track release in August, Diane used it as background music to her post where she shared her nostalgic-triggering photos.

Under the post, Miley left a heartfelt response. “I appreciate you deeply,” she continued. 

“This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘All I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you," she added.

