Friday, January 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency

Christina Aguilera opened her Las Vegas residency with two performances on December 30 and December 31

Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

Christina Aguilera started off 2024 with some bad news for her fans.

On Wednesday, the 43 year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and announced that she has "the new year flu" which is why she has to postpone some of her Las Vegas residency shows.

"AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOME WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" she penned.

"I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST - AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS," Christina added.

The Reflection hitmaker ended the long note by expressing gratitude for her fans, "I'M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON."

Before 2023 ended, the pop singer opened her Las Vegas residency with two performances on December 30 and December 31. 

Christina posted a teaser of her residency rehearsal in late December on Instagram, where she could be heard singing Guy What Takes His Time from her 2010 movie Burlesque.


