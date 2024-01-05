Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show

Queen Camilla has avoided the mistakes Meghan Markle made with her spotify podcast 'Archetypes'

Queen Camilla has unveiled a new project that brings her love of literature to life. A podcast featuring various well-known writers, while carefully avoiding the mistakes Meghan Markle made with her podcast Archetypes.



The independently produced podcast will not be hosted by Camilla, in contrast to Meghan Markle’s approach with her podcast.

The Queen's Reading Room will be hosted by Vicki Perrin, who is also the CEO of the project. With her vast experience in both TV and Radio, Vicki will be well received by the audience.

The Queen, meanwhile, will only be seen in some snippets throughout the podcast, which will feature famous writers inviting the audience into their own “reading rooms.” The first episode is set to feature crime king Ian Rankin, who will go through his reading journey.

Listeners will also get to hear Camilla’s interesting conversation with author Peter James. She will also reveal personal titbits, like her favourite books to read to her grandchildren, which are the Harry Potter books.

In a video snippet from the podcast, Queen Camilla is heard sharing: "I can’t mimic voices for love or money. I’m completely hopeless at it. I was a really bad actor at school and I’ve never been able to master the art of mimicry."

She also gushes over her husband, King Charles’ ability to act out the characters from the books, saying, “Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter. And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic.”