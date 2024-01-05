Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split

Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas are reportedly enjoying their new relationship after singer's split from Sohpie Turner

After sparking dating rumours with model Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas is reportedly “happy” with where things are going with the model.

As his divorce with Sophie Turner is in process, Joe Jonas has seemingly moved on from his ex-wife, with whom he shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

A source recently spilled beans on the This Is Me singer’s budding romance, saying, “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

“Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go,” the source told Us Weekly.

Jonas, 34, and Bree, 33, are currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were seen arriving at a private airport. The two opted for laid-back outfits, with Jonas sporting a black hoodie and Bree dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt.

The two were also spotted this week in Aspen outpost of Casa Tua, after Jonas and his brother Nick had performed at a hotel in Cabo.

As for Jonas’ ex Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star has embarked on a relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The couple was spotted engaged in public display of affection on more than one occasion.