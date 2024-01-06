Meghan Markle is allegedly growing more fearful by the day and needs more endorsements from Hollywood

Meghan Markle needs endorsements to ‘pay the bills'

Meghan Markle is allegedly desperate to find more endorsements from Hollywood and this revelation has come, amid reports that her future is limited.



All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The source weighed in on everything in one of their most recent interviews.

During the course of it, they said that the Duchess is “looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract” at the moment.

It was previously reported that she lost out on that campaign due to Queen Camilla’s decision to wear Dior Haute Couture during her state visit to France.

However, according to a report by the Telegraph, a rep for Meghan Markle cleared the air about everything and said, “The Duchess of Sussex [was never] in talks to sign a deal with Dior.”

“There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house,” they also said.