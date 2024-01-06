Previously, Cher filed for a conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman's estate because of his 'substance abuse'

Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow

Cher’s conservatorship for her son Elijah Blue Allman received a major update.

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court denied the 77 year-old singer's conservatorship plea.

According to Daily Mail, Judge Jessica Uzcategui was "not persuaded" to choose Cher as the successor because her lawyers gave Elijah “at best less than 24 hours notice” of the court action and didn’t share complete information with his counsel.

Dismissing his mother’s claim of going missing, Elijah showed up to the brief hearing with his wife Marieangela King, with whom he recently reconciled.

Judge Jessica scheduled another hearing for January 29 and mandated that Cher's attorneys provide her son's legal team with access to all private documents at least one week prior to the hearing.

The update comes after the Believe hitmaker filed for a conservatorship over Elijah’s estate, claiming that he is unable to “manage his finances” because of his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Cher previously told the court that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

In response to her petition, Elijah filed an argumentative plea that he has been "clean and sober for over 90 days now."

“I am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father,” he stated.