Cher took to LA court in December 2023 and filed for son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship

Cher's lawyers declare urgency over son Elijah Blue's conservatorship

Cher’s counsel recently tried convincing the Los Angeles court that her son Elijah Blue Allman’s conservatorship "is a matter of life and death."

On Friday, the singer’s counsel and Elijah, accompanied by his estranged wife Marieangela King, showed up in front of the bench as Cher remained absent from the hearing.

PEOPLE reported that the lawyers argued by stating, “We need the ability today to be able to receive the money on behalf of Mr. Allman to simply be sure to safeguard it and be used for his benefit.”

The update comes after the Believe hitmaker filed for a conservatorship over Elijah’s estate, claiming that he is unable to “manage his finances” because of his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

However, Judge Jessica Uzcategui temporarily denied Cher as a potential conservator because her lawyers gave Elijah “at best less than 24 hours notice” and didn’t share complete information with his counsel.

Elijah also requested the court to appoint him new lawyers, claiming that his previously assigned lawyer has a “conflict of interest.”

The hearing ended with him getting the his favorable legal team with the next proceedings set on 29 January.