Saturday, January 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Nigel Lythgoe announces major decision after Paula Abdul's lawsuit

The update comes after Paula Abdul sued Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault on two occasions

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Nigel Lythgoe announces major decision after Paula Abdul's lawsuit

Following Paula Abdul’s lawsuit against him, Nigel Lythgoe stepped down as a judge from So You Think You Can Dance.

His decision comes after the 61 year-old singer took to the Los Angeles County Superior Court and claimed that Nigel sexually assaulted her on two occasions when they both worked on the dance show and American Idol.

Moreover, Paula sued him for charges of "sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence."

In his recent statement to TMZ, Nigel announced: “I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series."

He continued, “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain.”

The 74 year-old producer claimed that he will be dedicating his free time to “clearing his name and reputation.”

19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX also told Page Six, “The upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed without Nigel Lythgoe.”

“No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season, which will premiere on FOX on Monday, March 4th,” they added.

