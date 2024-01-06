 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Khloe Kardashian's first headshots ever revealed

Photographer Mike Dronge shared how Khloe Kardashian came to him for her first headshots when she was 17

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Khloe Kardashians first headshots ever revealed
Khloe Kardashian's first headshots ever revealed

Khloe Kardashian’s first headshots from the early 2000s broke the Internet.

On Friday, Daily Mail shared black-and-white photos of the Good American founder from 2001 when she was only 17 years-old.

Photographer Mike Dronge, who took the headshots for her Hollywood debut, told the outlet that Khloe was an aspiring model and actress back then.

“She was unknown then and I got a call from someone asking if she could come in and get headshots because she wanted to be a model and actress,” he said.

Mike further recalled, “I think she was by herself when she came. She was a cool, sweet kid and I was really impressed. It would have taken about 30 minutes in all. I think I used one strobe light as well as one roll of film.”

In the pictures, Khloe sported a black tank top and dark trousers while wearing her brunette hair, with a hint of blonde streaks, down.

Khloe Kardashians first headshot
Khloe Kardashian's first headshot

Mike also shared that he had no idea who Khloe was and only found out about her identity when she paid for the headshots.

“Afterwards, she gave me a check for $100 signed by Bruce Jenner and I knew who he was, so I was impressed. I cashed the check, but I wish I had kept it!” he added.

