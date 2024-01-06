Rihanna showers support on beau A$AP Rocky ahead of criminal trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020 and shares two kids together

File Footage

Rihanna has been trying to be there for her beau A$AP Rocky as the rapper faces 24 years in upcoming trial on gun charges.



The trial will begin from next week and the RiRi can only focus on “remaining calm” as she knows there is nothing she can do about it, a source told Us Weekly.

Speaking on the matter, the tipster added that the singer is “holding it all together” not only for her partner for their two kids, RZA and Riot Rose.

“Rihanna is focusing on remaining calm as Rocky’s trial approaches next week,” the insider said. “She knows the whole situation is out of her hands, and all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky.”

“Although this is a stressful time, she’s been strong for the whole family and is holding it all together for the sake of her children and for Rocky,” the tipster added.

This comes after an insider alleged to National Enquirer that Rihanna and Rocky have been fighting all the time as RiRi fears she will end up becoming a single mother to their two boys.

"They've started fighting all the time because he's just got no patience for anything,” a source told the publication.

"His mood is terrible right now,” the inside said of Rocky, adding how his mood has “also caused friction in the bedroom.”

They added, "Before this mess with the trial, they could hardly keep their off each other, but their sex life is nonexistent these days. They're both just too stressed."