Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Rivalry' between Prince William and King Charles? Expert dishes

King Charles and Prince William are now the sovereign and the heir of the U.K. and history suggests there could be a rivalry between them

King Charles and Prince William are now the sovereign and the heir of the U.K. and history suggests there could be a rivalry between them 

Prince William is learning his duties and “finding his own way” as the Prince of Wales.

Last year, Prince William was promoted a rank as he inherited the Prince of Wales title from his father Charles, who stepped into his role as sovereign.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has explained if this pits the father-son duo against each other, as there’s always been a sort of “rivalry” between the heir and “the sovereign.”

Koenig told Express US: “You always have this. There’s always this, quote on quote rivalry, between heir and the sovereign.”

She went on: “I don’t think it’s a rivalry. William is doing his path and what he sees his role as heir is, you know, there are constitutional obligations and he saw what his father did, which was good, and now he’s finding his own path doing similar things, but differently, in a way.”

Citing examples of the dynamics between past sovereigns and heirs, Koenig said: “In the case of Queen Victoria, she sort of never included her son, Edward VII, he was a playboy, he cheated on his wife, he got involved in a scandal, and yet, became a peace maker when he was King, she kind of excluded him from letting him know.”

“On the other hand, George VI made sure Elizabeth was very aware. She was given constitutional law lessons and her education was formed around being the future sovereign.”

“From there, Elizabeth did the same with Charles, making sure he was included, and now that it’s Charles’ turn, he is doing the same with William,” she added.

Koenig went on to explain that Prince William is not excluded by his father, who’s following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

She said: “William is finding his own ways as heir, and of course, he is not excluded by his father, what he gets to watch, and be a part of it, and learning about that.”

