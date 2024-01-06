 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup'

Prince William and Kate Middleton advised to let King Charles shine during upcoming events

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup’
Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have grabbed the spotlight since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales after King Charles ascended the British throne.

The duo has appeared side by side with King Charles during key Royal events as they make their mark on the monarch as future King and Queen.

However, while speaking with GB News, Kinsey Schofield said that the Prince and Princess should let King Charles take the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'

"I think it's the King's time to shine,” she told the publication. “And the only reason we'd see William and Catherine put themselves out there like that is if he needs backup.”

"They have very specific missions that you and I could say off the top of our head, Catherine, it's the early years, Prince William, it's homelessness and it's climate with his awards show,” she added.

"So I think that they've done a really good job of making sure that the world knows what their mission is and we see it reflected in their lifestyle."

Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom' video
Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom'
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2 video
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids video
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids