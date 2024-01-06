Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup’

Prince William and Kate Middleton advised to let King Charles shine during upcoming events

Prince William and Kate Middleton have grabbed the spotlight since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales after King Charles ascended the British throne.



The duo has appeared side by side with King Charles during key Royal events as they make their mark on the monarch as future King and Queen.

However, while speaking with GB News, Kinsey Schofield said that the Prince and Princess should let King Charles take the spotlight.

"I think it's the King's time to shine,” she told the publication. “And the only reason we'd see William and Catherine put themselves out there like that is if he needs backup.”

"They have very specific missions that you and I could say off the top of our head, Catherine, it's the early years, Prince William, it's homelessness and it's climate with his awards show,” she added.

"So I think that they've done a really good job of making sure that the world knows what their mission is and we see it reflected in their lifestyle."