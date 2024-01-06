Meghan Markle based over her criticism of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson

Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy’

Meghan Markle was dragged over her criticism of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, getting special treatment from the Royal family.

According to reports, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, fumes over the fact that Fergie is allowed to appear on TV shows but she and Prince Harry are criticised for it.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that Meghan Markle is only complaining "to get publicity,” during an appearance on Sky News Australia.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024

"Frankly, Meghan is the most difficult woman to satisfy,” she commented, adding, “She’s got a load of millions, she wants billions – she’s one of those people.”

Dishing on the differences between Meghan and Fergie, Levin noted how Sarah made TV appearances after divorcing Andrew unlike Meghan, who is still married in the Royal family.

“We have to remember, she’s blaming Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, but the whole point of it was, she wasn’t married to him any longer,” she said, “In 1996, they divorced.”

Levin added, “So, the life for Fergie was going to be very difficult. And she (Meghan) didn't take that into consideration.”