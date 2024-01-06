Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain’

Queen Elizabeth allowed Meghan Markle to act but did not want her to use Royal family for ‘commercial gain’

Queen Elizabeth allowed Meghan Markle to act after she married Prince Harry but she did not want her to use the name of Royal family for commercial gains.



Reacting to Meghan alleged criticism on Sarah Ferguson for being allowed to appear on television, royal expert Angela Levin said Fergie appeared on television after divorcing Prince Andrew.

Recalling how Elizabeth was happy to let Meghan act after marriage, she shared the Duchess’ answer to the late monarch, “I absolutely don’t. I want to give my whole self to the Royal Family.”

“That was a rather large error on her part,” Levin said of Meghan’s response, before adding of her recent criticism of Sarah, “It is ridiculous.”

“I think it’s Meghan trying to get publicity,” she told GB News. “Saying anything. And she does like to be a victim. We’ve seen that many times on the television. Moans and groans.”

“This is just another one,” Levin said. “The Queen didn’t want, and didn’t encourage them to do, was to use the royal name to make commercial gain. Not to sell yourself being royal.”