Kim Kardashian seemingly grapples with Bianca Censori as the two post pics in attires inspired by each other

Photo: 'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?

Kanye West has seemingly sparked a tough competition between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, Kanye West is currently under fire for posting provocative images of his wife Bianca Censori.

After this, Kanye West’s hypocritical behaviour with his current partner was bashed by netizens when a clip from the Kardashian hit series resurfaced on the internet.

In the viral clip, the Vultures rapper was seen forcing Kim Kardashian to cover up.

In response to this, a PR expert Lynn Carratt talked to The Mirror about Kanye’s attitude towards the Australian interior designer, which was contrary to the one he had with his former partner, Kim Kardashian.

Lynn started his analysis and said, "We also have to question Kayne’s hypocritical behavior in wanting Bianca to wear these outfits, given he once called out ex-wife Kim for dressing too provocatively."

"Many believe Bianca is Kayne’s fashion puppet and that he is trying to mold her into Kim 2.0," the expert added.

Just then, an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan spoke exclusively to Daily Mail about Kim Kardashian’s thought on the matter.

The insider dished, ”Everyone wants Kim to be appalled that Bianca is dressing like her and copying her style, but it is not the case,” adding, “Kim actually does think that Bianca looks like her.”

However, later in the day, the mother of North West posted pics in a furry long-coat on Bianca’s 29th birthday.

Kim’s new winter look was seemingly inspired by Bianca’s former attire, and now speculations have emerged about whether Kim and Bianca are copying each other, as per the findings of Marca.