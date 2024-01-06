 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday

Kim Kardashian's new pictures have raised eyebrows for resembling Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's look

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Kim Kardashians new pictures have raised eyebrows for resembling Kanye Wests wife Bianca Censoris look
Kim Kardashian's new pictures have raised eyebrows for resembling Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's look

Kim Kardashian is being shamed for seemingly copying Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori in her new snaps.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on January 5 - which was Bianca’s 29th birthday - and posted photos of herself in a grey fur ensemble that was very much like an outfit Bianca donned late last year.

Bianca sported the outfit in December when she was visiting the Middle East with husband Kanye West. Her outfit consisted of a big fur hat that covered her head as she held a big fluffy stuffed toy to her chest.

Kim’s fur hat seemed almost the same as Bianca’s, while it also consisted of a fur coat and a fur bag.

Critics took to Reddit to share their two cents on the apparent rip-off. With one person writing, "Kim legit looks like she’s wearing the Wish version."

Another wrote: "My whole body recoils in embarrassment for Kim in these pics. It's like that 'can I copy your homework' meme irl [in real life]."

A third agreed: "She can't even copy people right - she always makes everything 10 times more boring,” while a fourth noted, "It’s Bianca’s birthday today too. She seems a little jealous."

"There's definitely some jealousy going on here," echoed a fifth.

This comes after Kanye West recently made a social media comeback with racy photos of Bianca. Since then, questions have been raised on Kanye’s different treatment of  ex-wife Kim Kardashian and wife Bianca Censori, as he’s known to have called out Kim for dressing provocatively when they were married.

A PR specialist even called out Kanye for his “hypocritic behavior” as he tries to "mold" Bianca into "Kim 2.0".

Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2 video
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids video
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids
‘Rivalry' between Prince William and King Charles? Expert dishes
‘Rivalry' between Prince William and King Charles? Expert dishes
Rihanna showers support on beau A$AP Rocky ahead of criminal trial video
Rihanna showers support on beau A$AP Rocky ahead of criminal trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'
‘Hypocrite' Kanye West molding Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0
‘Hypocrite' Kanye West molding Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0