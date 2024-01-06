Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday

Kim Kardashian's new pictures have raised eyebrows for resembling Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's look

Kim Kardashian is being shamed for seemingly copying Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori in her new snaps.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on January 5 - which was Bianca’s 29th birthday - and posted photos of herself in a grey fur ensemble that was very much like an outfit Bianca donned late last year.

Bianca sported the outfit in December when she was visiting the Middle East with husband Kanye West. Her outfit consisted of a big fur hat that covered her head as she held a big fluffy stuffed toy to her chest.

Kim’s fur hat seemed almost the same as Bianca’s, while it also consisted of a fur coat and a fur bag.

Critics took to Reddit to share their two cents on the apparent rip-off. With one person writing, "Kim legit looks like she’s wearing the Wish version."

Another wrote: "My whole body recoils in embarrassment for Kim in these pics. It's like that 'can I copy your homework' meme irl [in real life]."

A third agreed: "She can't even copy people right - she always makes everything 10 times more boring,” while a fourth noted, "It’s Bianca’s birthday today too. She seems a little jealous."

"There's definitely some jealousy going on here," echoed a fifth.

This comes after Kanye West recently made a social media comeback with racy photos of Bianca. Since then, questions have been raised on Kanye’s different treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and wife Bianca Censori, as he’s known to have called out Kim for dressing provocatively when they were married.

A PR specialist even called out Kanye for his “hypocritic behavior” as he tries to "mold" Bianca into "Kim 2.0".