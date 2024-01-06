 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture

Brooklyn Beckham is continuing his father David Beckham's legacy of being a supportive husband

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is following in his footsteps as he shows support for his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, ahead of the release of her movie Lola.

Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham have always been publicly supportive of each other’s careers. David sported a Spice Girls shirt back in 2022, with Victoria calling him her “biggest fan”. 

Following his father’s example, Brooklyn sported a cap with Lola written across it in a photo Nicola shared to her Instagram.

Nicola served as the director, writer and titular star in her upcoming film Lola. The movie is set n 2002, where Lola, a nineteen year-old girl works day and night to save enough money to move out of her toxic home with her little brother Arlo.

Taking to Instagram in December, Nicola wrote of the film, “After this five-year labor of love, it’s such an honor to be able to work with Vertical to share Lola, a heartfelt story of generational trauma, perseverance and unconditional love. I have such respect and gratitude for the incredible cast and crew who I had the pleasure of being on this journey with. It takes a village and I love our village”

Lola is set to hit theaters on February 9 this year. 

