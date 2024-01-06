Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take take futuristic approach to their PR strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being showered in advice from PR specialists for their brand overhaul in 2024.

Showbiz expert Sabrina Hitchen has shared words of wisdom for the Sussexes, saying they should avoid repeating “mistakes” made in 2023.

She told The Mirror: "Other mistakes are less easy to forget when you begin to build a brand on them, including continuously sharing grievances whilst living a private jet lifestyle out of a multimillion-dollar mansion, the ongoing oversharing of dirty family laundry like in Spare."

"These mistakes the public has less of an easy time to forgive and forget, and may cause their feelings on all things Sussex to sour," added Hitchen.

She went on to advise the couple to set their eyes on the future: "Realise that there's plenty of time for Harry and Meghan to build careers and make mistakes, but they must do both from a fresh space that is rooted in the future."

"Taking chances on new big dreams and making mistakes? Normal, we all do that. Returning to past mistakes? We are over it, and they should be too," she concluded.