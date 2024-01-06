 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take take futuristic approach to their PR strategy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take take futuristic approach to their PR strategy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take take futuristic approach to their PR strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being showered in advice from PR specialists for their brand overhaul in 2024.

Showbiz expert Sabrina Hitchen has shared words of wisdom for the Sussexes, saying they should avoid repeating “mistakes” made in 2023.

She told The Mirror: "Other mistakes are less easy to forget when you begin to build a brand on them, including continuously sharing grievances whilst living a private jet lifestyle out of a multimillion-dollar mansion, the ongoing oversharing of dirty family laundry like in Spare."

"These mistakes the public has less of an easy time to forgive and forget, and may cause their feelings on all things Sussex to sour," added Hitchen.

Read more: Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship

She went on to advise the couple to set their eyes on the future: "Realise that there's plenty of time for Harry and Meghan to build careers and make mistakes, but they must do both from a fresh space that is rooted in the future."

"Taking chances on new big dreams and making mistakes? Normal, we all do that. Returning to past mistakes? We are over it, and they should be too," she concluded. 

Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position
Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom' video
Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom'
Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup'
Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup'
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship