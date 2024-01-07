Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's authenticity has been questioned by experts after failed strategy in 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's authenticity has been questioned by experts after failed strategy in 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of the “victim card” in 2023 has been blamed for their failed Hollywood deals.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their Spotify and Netflix deals, followed by their failure to win the UK security case, they were branded the “Hollywood’s biggest losers” by The Hollywood Reporter.

PR expert Charlene Sweeney has shared a piece of advice for the Sussexes as they enter 2024. Speaking with Daily Express US, she noted: "It was a pretty miserable 2023 for the Sussexes. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare' laid bare the extent of the couple’s rift with the Royal Family, exacerbating the chasm in the process."

"Their podcast faltered, Prince Harry attended the King’s coronation on his own, his campaign for greater police protection in the UK failed, they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and the Omid Scobie ‘misprint’ reignited their Archie racism row. An annus horribilis by anyone’s account," she added.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion

Sweeney then noted that even after a slew of unsuccessful endeavors, there are "green shoots of recovery" for them. She noted the success of the Invictus Games and their sincere approach to philanthropy.

Sweeney advised: "While they consider their next steps, they should enjoy the relative high following their victories - playing the victim card didn’t endear them to anyone. The best thing Harry and Meghan can do is be Harry and Meghan and not an exiled version of William and Kate."

"Harry and Meghan aren’t scared of a fight, as they have proven time and time again, and I wouldn’t put it past them to stage the mother of comebacks. The PR experts who have dismissed them could yet be surprised. If there is one thing the public loves, it is an underdog, and if there is one thing better than an underdog, it is two," she emphasized.

During a cost-of-living crisis, rising energy costs, and the looming threat of recession, Sweeney argued that "the soap opera antics of the Sussexes provide a welcome escape".

Sweeney claims: "After the first big money deal is inked, the floodgates will open, whether the Buckingham Palace spin machine likes it or not".