Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken’ role: ‘It was difficult’

For Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling has earned rave reviews but the actor says the character was not a ‘piece of cake’ to play.



During an interview with W Magazine, the La La Land star revealed the first thought came into his mind when Greta Gerwig’s film script was given to him.

“It was the title page of the script, which said ‘Barbie and Ken,’ but ‘and Ken’ was scratched out," he added.

From there, Ryan faced another uphill task, how to play the character that did not have any past material on him.

“And the next impression was, this is the hardest part I’ll ever play. How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll? There’s no research you can do for that,” he shared.

Noting, “There’s no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You’re on your own.”

In the meantime, Ryan previously dismissed Ken-related criticism about zeroing in on his age as some believed he was too old to be Barbie’s sidekick.

“It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he told GQ.

Ryan continued, “And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’

Adding, “No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point.”