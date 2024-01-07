Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are asked to taken themselves lightly

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to poke fun at themselves to regain their image.

PR guru Ryan McCormick believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to lighten up the mood to get back on their popularity streak.

The expert said: “If Harry and Meghan can get comfortable in poking fun at themselves and even allow themselves to be roasted, it could vastly improve their public image.”

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, he added: “If the ex-royals were to start visiting several destitute countries and doing hands-on work to help those in need, it would show that they're capable of making a positive impact on the world.”

This comes as a source revealed that Harry was working on “exciting new projects” as they plan a successful 2024.



