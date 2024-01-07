 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid son's conservatorship battle?

Cher was recently denied son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship by the Los Angeles court

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid sons conservatorship battle?

After being denied her son’s conservatorship, Cher took to her social media and shared a romantic picture with boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards.

The 77 year-old singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a snap of herself sitting on Alexander's lap, with tears in her eyes.

Cher appeared to be crying in the photo as she put one hand around her beau's chin and held on to him with her other arm.

She wore a black t-shirt with printed black-and-white trousers while Alexander rocked a varsity jacket and baggy jeans as he smiled at Cher and grabbed her waist.

Read More: Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow

“Love is Love,” Cher captioned the photo posted just a day after she was temporarily denied son Elijah Blue Allman’s conservatorship.

Daily Mail reported that Judge Jessica Uzcategui of the Los Angeles court was "not persuaded" to choose Cher as the successor because her lawyers didn’t share complete information with his counsel.

She scheduled another hearing for January 29 and appointed lawyers of Elijah's choice to argue his case.

